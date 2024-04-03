Support Us!

___________

Contagiously enthusiastic ! Come to Queensland

By Stuart Ballantyne - posted Thursday, 3 October 2024

Luckily my job entails a lot of international travel and I get to see the good bad and ugly in all sorts of places and I can reflect at 35,000 feet with some "Smooth FM music"

Listen to the good life in Australia circa 1966 when the dual speaker transistor radios were blasting out uplifting songs like the Beach Boys "Wouldn't it be nice"

Wouldn't it be nice if we could wake up
In the morning when the day is new?

And after having spent the day together
Hold each other close the whole night through

56 years later, waking up in the morning in Australia you will be avalanched with depressing news bulletins on radio, TV or print. Every 27 minutes they will spew out tanked news from a dubious source, 83% of it negative. Check for yourself, as positive news doesn't sell, according to my ex-friends, many who have sunk lower than secondhand car salesmen and become journalists.

Each day, when you wake up, you can choose to be an influencer or be influenced, so I choose the former. I decided to abandon negative news outlets and go in search of positive outlets

Armed with some music USB's I have light classical or jazz in the background whether at home, work, in the car or on a plane.

My closest friends, like me, are contagiously enthusiastic about Queensland despite an ever increasing mob of government fools nailing down the prosperity of individuals, businesses and the country.

Wouldn't it be nice to revert to having 3 jobs and getting more net take home pay, where increased effort increases reward ?.

In 1975 I was working for Australia's Government shipping company ANL in Melbourne and being increasingly surrounded by petulant unions and the newer threat of EPA bureaucracies, I could smell the company's demise.

I started plotting my escape to create my own company and there only seemed to be 2 alternatives at the time, WA and Queensland. The logic I used was if you're alive and breathing 168 hours a week, and work only 40-50 hours a week, why stay in a place just because of your job ? . Melbourne's weather was miserable, the unions and environmental bureaucrats were even more miserable, more contentious and more exasperating, I had to escape.

Queensland was the place I selected and at the time it was known as sleepy hollow, when people would say "I have two sons living and another in Queensland"

But it had a leader, a true leader, Joe Bjelke Petersen, a relatively uneducated person that actually understood leadership. I loved this guy !

About the Author

Stuart Ballantyne is just a sailor who runs Seat Transport Solutions who are naval architects, consultants, surveyors and project managers.

