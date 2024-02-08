Welcome to country - in your dreams

As a 20th century Scot, arriving in Australia as a migrant teenager, when assimilation was the base criteria for migrants, and common sense was pretty common, I was proud to be called a OzScot, alongside Colin Lillie, Jimmy Barnes, Alistair Pope, Ian Frazer and Colin Hay.

After completing profession training, national service, building a company from scratch, exporting to 47 countries, winning 10 awards, and having a great extended family of Aussie born kids and grandkids, it absolutely gives me the screaming irrits to hear the pathetic, ill founded, vomit inducing "welcome to country" message.

It is one of the 6 good reasons not to fly Qantas. Landing in any Australian airport with Singapore Air, you don't hear such crap.

Consulting for DAA (Dept of Aboriginal Affairs) rebadged ATSIC (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission), over a 20 year period, this OzScot created more prosperity, jobs and training than ANY aboriginal person I have ever met. Check for yourself in the Spectator 16th August 2023 article "And the 2023 Voice Award goes to…the Scots". This article contains compelling evidence that the Scots did more for the indigenous people than the other way round, and respect should go both ways.

So Queensland Human Rights Commission, please accept this statement as a complaint if you wish, and come and arrest me for the following misdemeanors:

When listening to this welcome to country message on domestic flight arrivals, I loudly "BOO !". I still retain platinum and gold memberships because most flight crews agree with me. You HRC people should get out more often!

When addressing a business forum in Benowa last year, I gave my version of welcome to country, thanking the previous owner of that block of land, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia- TRUE, thanking past elders of the early Christian churches that helped develop communities and educate all indigenous regional Australia more than a century ago – TRUE !

As a seasoned DISCRIMINATOR, I continue to discriminate against 4 out of 5 job applicants. In the early days in starting my business, it was against tall people, union members, Catholics, obnoxious Poms, and potential misfits. Don't even start me on Collingwood supporters !

On this list were the Dutch and Kiwis until I discovered that Dutch people made the Scots look generous. Compared to the Kiwis, the Scots are real philanthropic legends, so the Dutch and Kiwis were taken off the list, and indeed populate my new list of friends

But now that I am older, wiser and more mature and knowing that tall people, even Pommie or Catholic ones, no matter how affluent they become, they will never fit in an aircraft flatbed seat. Poor souls !

So I now just discriminate against Green voters because they are openly anti- Australian, and all of them seem to have miserable scowls like Sarah Hanson Young and would never fit in with the happy bunch in my office, who co-incidentally are much smarter than they look. Yes, it is still about assimilation, whether allowing people into a big country or into a small company.

I wrote and reported my discrimination activities when Queensland Premier Peter Beattie was bleating circa 2000-2006, yes Peter the Bleater, about serial discriminators like me. He ignored my communication. That same fool berated Steve Irwin for larrikin behavior, then after Irwin tragically died in 2006, the Bleater read the public mood, did a U turn and suggested a posthumous award for Irwin.