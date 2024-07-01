Netanyahu is dragging Israel down on his catastrophic journey to hell

How has Israel reached this point of utter despair and terrifying uncertainty? How is it possible that after 76 years of existence, Israel's relations with the Palestinians have reached a new nadir? How on earth is Israel now facing inescapably coordinated attacks by Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other militant Islamist groups? How is it conceivable that Israel has alienated its closest ally and protector-the United States - to a degree never seen before? How has Israel become a rogue state, a pariah that has lost its morals and is putting Jewish values to shame? How is it imaginable that Israel today is governed by a bunch of criminals, fascists, warmongers, and messianic extremists who are destroying the country brick by brick, causing irreversible damage that will impact generations to come? And how has Israel reached this point of dire social and political schism and divisiveness, which is consuming the country from within, exposing its vulnerability and dreadful lack of cohesion and unity of purpose?

The answer to these troubling generational questions is NETANYAHU. Yes, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and no other, has brought Israel to this fateful state from which every exit is laden with peril with no escape without sustaining a significant blow that will scar every Israeli within its wake.

Netanyahu's initial reaction and decision to wage war against Hamas for its savagery of 1,200 Israelis last October was justified because Israel has every right to defend itself. After ten months of fighting, however, following the horrific death of nearly 40,000 Palestinians and more than 1,2,00 Israelis while half of Gaza is lying in ruin, still, there is no end in sight, no exit strategy, no plans for the future of Gaza, and not even a hint about a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the expense of repeating myself time and again, I want every reader to remember that it was under Netanyahu's watch that Hamas' grisly attack took place. Under his watch, Hamas built 350 miles of tunnels. Under his watch, Hamas recruited and trained and equipped between 35,000 and 40,000 fighters. Under his watch, Hamas procured and produced approximately 20,000 rockets and drones. Netanyahu and no one else facilitated the transfer of billions of dollars from Qatar to Hamas, claiming that supporting Hamas against the PA will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. Ten months of fighting have shown Israel's military weakness; Hamas is still alive and kicking, far from being defeated militarily, and by no stretch of the imagination will it ever cease to exist ideologically and as a political movement.

Then came the assassinations of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's top military commander, and Hamas' political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, less than a day later. Now, the stage is set for a coordinated attack on Israel that will involve Iran and its "axis of resistance," which could come at any time.

Does Netanyahu understand that no matter how many Hezbollah or Hamas leaders are killed, it will not change Israel's long-term strategic predicament and it will only make the conflict even more difficult to resolve?

Does Netanyahu understand that the massive killing of Palestinians does nothing but nurture another generation of Palestinians who will live for revenge, violently resist the occupation, and happily die for a cause they believe in?

Does Netanyahu understand Hamas put Israel exactly where they dream of being? Iran and its proxies are preparing to attack Israel on their behalf, while the whole world is dismayed by Israel's conduct.

Does Netanyahu understand that his current government and its policies are dramatically altering not only the social and cultural values of the country but its very soul as it is driven by a messianic cult that will ultimately determine its destination, which is becoming increasingly ominous?

Does Netanyahu understand that state institutions, even those like the military, are being challenged by religious extremists who are tearing the social thread that knitted Israeli society together and shattering the unity that is indispensable in a time of war?

Does Netanyahu understand that his stubborn defiance of the US and his alienation of Israel from its allies is tarnishing Israel's image, isolating it internationally, which will take decades to repair, and that is only if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict comes to an end?

Does Netanyahu understand that the nature and the aim of insurgency is survival, that is, regardless of how heavy the losses it sustains, as long as it retains the capacity to absorb Israel's repeated assaults, Hamas will regroup and fight back?