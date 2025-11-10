The Democrats' greatest challenge ever

Not since the end of the Civil War in 1865, when the Republican and Democratic parties solidified their status and entrenched the two-party political system, has the country faced a president bent on dismantling our democracy and shattering all norms of conduct and responsibility bestowed on the executive branch. The Democrats have one chance to at least impede, if not stop, Trump's disastrous policies by taking control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

To put it bluntly, the result of this election will be fateful for America. It will either rescue the country from a madman who will obliterate the ideals and values that America stood for, or allow him to pursue his authoritarian design unchecked, and ultimately unravel the very fabric of our democracy and reshape America beyond recognition.

For the Democrats to succeed, however, they should not try to tackle all the long-term issues, however critical they may be, including climate change, infrastructure modernization, public transit, education reform, and even long-term healthcare sustainability.

Instead, their focus should be on issues such as economic stability that have a direct and immediate impact on the welfare and well-being of the majority of Americans, who are extremely disillusioned with the state of affairs they find themselves in, and who can determine the outcome of the election.

Bread and butter issues

Every Democrat running for office must pin their ears to the ground and carefully listen to what the public wants and needs, crisscross their individual states and demonstrate genuine concerns. This is not the time to promote a Democratic ideology wedded to leftist or center-left policies, however relevant they may be.

They will hear from their constituents about the cost of living, the escalating cost of healthcare, the lack of affordable housing, and joblessness, especially among Hispanics and African Americans. Instead of criticizing Trump, they must highlight the contrast between their socio-economic agenda and the defunct administration's performance.

They must come to these communities with credible answers and real solutions, and with an iron-clad promise to deliver attainable results, while ensuring that every potential voter feels they have been heard and the Democrats can and will answer their call.

Social justice and equality

Minorities, especially African Americans and Hispanics, are facing injustices almost at every turn. Having been deeply economically disaffected with the Biden administration, roughly 48 percent of Hispanic and 15 percent of African American voters supported Trump in the last election, which played a decisive role in helping him win the presidency.

Trump's failure to deliver on his economic promises, the inequality they are experiencing in the job market, low wages, inflation, and being subjected to greater scrutiny because of the color of their skin, which has all been compounded by the overt racial rhetoric from Trump, has disillusioned them to a point of desperation.

They are now looking for change once again. The Democrats must be prepared not only to embrace them but also to engage them fully in the political process and support the candidacy of qualified Black and Hispanic candidates at the state and federal levels.

Voting rights integrity

It is no secret that Trump will do anything-legal, illegal, devious, and wily-in his determination to try to hold onto the Republican-led majority in the House and the Senate. He knows that losing either chamber would dramatically impede, if not freeze, his sinister plans to amass ever more power and consolidate his authoritarian scheme.

From gerrymandering the electoral maps in Red States to threatening and intimidating any Republican officeholder to toe his line, he will not relent.