Are there 10 courageous Republicans who can save America?

By Alon Ben-Meir - posted Thursday, 29 January 2026

I beg every Republican official to take a moment and ask themselves:

Am I truly living up to my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution?

Am I upholding America's democracy and freedoms for which millions have perished to protect?

Am I fighting for what's right, opposing what's wrong, and embracing what's morally virtuous?

Am I elevating my homeland's well-being above my own aspirations and my treasured dreams?

Are there 10 honest Republican members of Congress who can say, yes, I have lived up to these ideals and values?

I dare say no.

There aren't even 10 courageous Republicans who have risen to sound the perilous alarm. They continue to support a lawless, delusional president who is cynically and absurdly tearing this country apart under the guise of "Making America Great Again."

I ask every Republican official: How on earth are Trump's horrifically misguided executive orders and policy initiatives making America great again, or putting America first? We are witnessing in real time the unravelling of America's ideals, values, and moral principles, but Republican leaders remained numb, busy protecting their careers, while Trump is ravaging the domestic and international scene by:

Domestically

Dispatching ICE with no restraint, waging a brutal onslaught on immigrants, with no due process, terrorizing communities, and instilling a deep sense of fear and insecurity.

Cutting Medicaid coverage by $900 million, which will greatly impact recipients, nearly 50 percent of whom are children. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 10 million more people will be uninsured by 2034 due to the cuts.

About the Author

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.

