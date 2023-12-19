Support Us!

Eric Kaufmann’s new book pillories ‘progressive’ (woke) extremism – including Albanese Labor

By Stephen Saunders - posted Thursday, 11 July 2024

Albanese Labor's very first promise was The Voice. In that debacle, ABC and Human Rights Commission dissed voters, as ill-informed and racist.

His first 24 months has delivered an unbelievable one-million net migration, denying responsibility. The gas-cartel price-gouge remains essentially untouched.

The result is a historic consumer (GDP per capita) recession with all-time rental/housing crisis. Crowning a dismal decade for real wages and household incomes. Yet the 2024 Budget rhapsodised cost-of-living "relief".

In response, Peter Dutton advocated 160,000 in net migration. Still double the post-1901 average, but a 20-year "low", excluding COVID 2020-21.

ABC Board insider Laura Tingle remonstrated, Dutton (and voters) ought to check theirracism instead. He's "dark" and "divisive", the Treasurer told ABC.

For Kaufmann however, Albanese's just one more woke leader, pushing unpopular "cultural socialist" policies. "Remains to be seen" if he pays the price.

Kaufmann and wokeness

The Canadian-Brit politics prof got noticed with his book Whiteshift.

The cultural left, he claimed, is ideologically anti-white. "Politicians should set [immigration] levels that respect the cultural comfort zone of the median voter."

Not the view, at Australia's student-migration addicteduniversities.

In Taboo, woke is no trivial or right-wing epithet, but a now-dominant "ideology of Western elite culture".

Kaufmann locates a first "culture war" in the 1960s - the rise of liberal mores around sex and sexuality. The second, from the 1980s, generated large increases in immigration, "racist" assimilation yielding to "virtuous" multiculturalism.

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

