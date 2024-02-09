United Nations self-destructs by violating Article 80 UN Charter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to lose the plot on resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict - as he fails to correct a statement made by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process - Tor Wennesland - that flagrantly violates Article 80 of the UN Charter.

Guterres seems unable to comprehend that his duty and obligation is to uphold the UN Charter – not tolerate any attempt by anyone – especially his handpicked appointee - to violate it.

In April 1945 - Article 80 was inserted in the United Nations Charter after the Jewish Agency for Palestine submitted a Memorandum to the United Nations Conference on International Organization held in San Francisco requesting:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

Article 80 reserved and safeguarded those special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and articles 6 and 25 of the Palestine Mandate to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in any part of the 22% of the Mandate territory located west of the Jordan River – whilst denying any such rights in the 78% of the Mandate territory located east of the Jordan River.

The Jews accepted those territorial boundaries but the Arabs never have:

Either in 1922 when first promulgated in the Mandate document unanimously approved by all 51 member states of the League of Nations

Or after 1945 when those rights were reserved and safeguarded by Article 80.

Wennesland's latest statement shows how far the United Nations has moved towards its own self-destruction and loss of any influence to end a conflict that should have been resolved decades ago:-

Note: