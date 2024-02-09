Dump Young on Trump

In an On Line Opinion piece “What Australians should understand about Donald J Trump“ On Line Opinion editor Graham Young stated:

Australians, and indeed most of the world, need to broaden their minds, and their sources of information when it comes to Donald J. Trump, 45th, and perhaps 47th, president of the United States of America. Otherwise, they risk their own, and the world's, security. Misreading President Trump, and the forces that drive him, seems to be a developed world pastime.

He added:

It appears that most Australians get their U.S. news indirectly from CNN and The New York Times, barely filtered by the local media, or directly, via the internet. They seem not to realise that CNN is not to be taken seriously at all, and that The New York Times has caught dementia in its old age. Rather than the source of all the news that's fit to print, the Times has veered off the beaten track, hired a ton of fabulists as its staff, and allowed them to run its operations. The New York Times no longer produces high quality journalism it was once known for.

I disagree strongly with Graham Young on Donald Trump, It is unlikely that he will publish my disagreement, but at least let me try, and submit it to On Line Opinion.

First is that I regard the New York Times as one of the most reliable newspapers in the world. As of February 2024, New York Times has 10.36 million subscribers, with 9.7 million online subscribers and 660,000 print subscribers and is the second-largest newspaper by print circulation in the United States behind the Wall Street Journal.

But if you want a reliable opinion, ask a web browser “Is the New York Times a reliable newspaper?” You will find that most surveys state it has a left or liberal bias, but that it is believed to be factual. Ask on AI and you get the answer: The New York Times has a long-standing reputation for upholding high editorial standards and rigorous fact-checking processes. The newspaper has a team of experienced editors and fact-checkers who are responsible for ensuring the accuracy and credibility of the information published in their articles.

So much for Graham Young's opinion that the New York Times has caught dementia in its old age.

CNN is Cable News Network, an American basic cable and satellite television channel owned by the CNN Worldwide division of Warner Bros. Full coverage is available on the web, Readers can conclude, as did this writer, that CNN‘s claim to be repositioning itself to be a network that focused on "both sides of every issue”, makes it a balanced news source, neither pro- nor anti-Trump. So why did Graham Young write on Donald Trump.

Because he supports Trump. This article argues the opposite. That Trump is a disaster and will be such to the US and the world if elected. I provide five reasons, all supported by factual evidence

First Trump is dishonest. CNN reported: