What Australians should understand about Donald J Trump

With the result of the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries being so decisive, Australians, and indeed most of the world, need to broaden their minds, and their sources of information when it comes to Donald J. Trump, 45th, and perhaps 47th, president of the United States of America.

Otherwise, they risk their own, and the world's, security.

Misreading President Trump, and the forces that drive him, seems to be a developed world pastime.

Even if President Trump doesn't win the next presidential election, the stresses that have shaped his rise to power will not disappear, and as long as the United States is the Western world's dominant power, misunderstanding and/or maligning them is not good for anyone.

Even before he was elected, I was told by any number of earnest people that he was a Hitler, a misogynist, and would start World War III, racist, xenophobic, and extreme right-wing.

Now you can add "election denialist" and "insurrectionist" to the list.

When he was elected, I was told it was because of Russian election interference.

Then, I was told he had committed high crimes and misdemeanours because of a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him a question related to an allegation of corruption about former Vice-President Joe Biden.

That led to President Trump's impeachment.

And now, I understand he can't be president because he faces 91 criminal charges.

Australian media follow the lead of US media

The drumbeat is relentless Democrat propaganda, and is generally based on the most outlandish slurs that survive only because the coverage of U.S. politics in Australia is so one-sided.