Penny Wong as prime minister of Australia

I am starting a new movement to draft Penny Wong for the prime ministership of Australia.

Asian, female and gay, and extremely competent, she would put Australia as the leading nation on the world map. Even Anthony Albanese would give up his power to Wong to ensure his party stayed in power.

There have been rumblings that Labor might lose the next election ,but not with Wong,

Advertisement



To make Penny Wong our Prime Minister would bring great benefits to Australia and the world, as I assert below.

Several surveys have consistently found Wong to be the most trusted politician in Australia. One survey found her the most trusted while Peter Dutton was the most distrusted. Although the most distrusted, it does appear that the Coalition will win the next election: New-poll-spells-bad-news-for-anthony-albanese

What are Penny Wong's political positions?

Climate Change and the Pacific

Wong has advocated for Australia to play a greater role in the Pacific region in light of the changing strategic circumstances around the globe. She labelled the Morrison government's failure to prevent China's security deal with the Solomon Islands as "the worst failure for Australian foreign policy in the Pacific since the end of World War II".

Donald Trump

Penny Wong"s assessment of the United States president appears set to generate further scrutiny over how our government will navigate one of the nation's most important international relationships.

A bewildering wave has propelled Trump back into the White House for a second term, with Republicans also picking up control of the US senate and looking on course for a potential clean sweep by securing the house.

Advertisement



The result has seen nations around the world scramble to prepare for a second Trump presidency, as allies and adversaries alike also begin diplomatic efforts in order to shore up ties. Wong will handle a likely difficult relationship with competence

Violence against women

On Twitter she said: