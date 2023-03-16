Government censorship threatens health, safety, and scientific freedom

Sky News Australia reported that Doctors demand an overhaul of Australia's medical ethics guidelines over the new 'Woke' set of codes, arguing for a return to the Hippocratic Oath .

Medical regulation now appears designed to control the thoughts and speech of Australia's 850,000 Health Professionals.

Doctors are disciplined for offering opinions that do not align with approved government messaging on gender, culture, public health, and politics. Practitioners have lost careers and lives through suicide as a result of the actions of health authorities and national boards.

Advertisement



Daring to have an opinion on topics like the morality of abortion, gender transitioning of children, Covid vaccine safety and efficacy, and the Israel-Gaza conflict's humanitarian effects risks regulatory disciplinary action. Voicing politically incorrect opinions may cost a practitioner a lifetime's work, with regulators prioritising subjective issues over the Hippocratic Oath's principle of 'first, do no harm'.

The pervasive threat posed by government censorship and Woke ideology enforcement through regulatory threats has reached alarming levels, jeopardising scientific and intellectual freedom, time-honoured medical ethics, and public safety. The infiltration of political correctness, identity politics, and cultural relativism into medicine, at the expense of objective scientific evidence, is alarming, and it poses a serious threat to public safety.

Recent events highlight government regulatory authorities silencing public discussion and undermining the scientific method. An article in the medical magazine AusDoc titled De-sexing' of medical language is harming patients , asserted that 'de-sexing of medical language is perpetuating anti-women bias in research and putting transgender patients' safety at greater risk'.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported doctors are being targeted by regulators for opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict; doctors again have said the regulatory process is being weaponised. Most recently, the FDA's final rule on January 22 allows exceptions to informed consent requirements in clinical investigations, potentially risking human subject safety.

Many doctors expressing concerns about Covid mRNA vaccine safety and efficacy faced severe punishment for causing vaccine hesitancy and undermining government public health messaging. Despite evidence vindicating their concerns, the Medical Board declined discussion, focusing solely on requiring practitioners to avoid contradicting the government.

Evidence-based medicine, informed consent, the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship, medical ethics, and the freedom of political communication have been sacrificed at the altar of Woke and the pharma-industrial complex. An element of religiosity has been introduced. In the name of increasing the belief in the benefit of public policy for the collective, the manufactured trust in government policy has been elevated to the level of sacred.

Advertisement



Valid genuinely scientific Covid mRNA vaccine safety and efficacy concerns, supported by evidence documented in the government's own reports, were deemed serious professional misconduct.

As doctors spoke up in accordance with their ethical principles, they were threatened with disciplinary action or immediate suspension as the state deemed them a threat to public health and safety. It continues. There are legal actions globally, including in Texas, where Republican Attorney-General Ken Paxton is taking action against pharma giant Pfizer: