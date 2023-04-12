Aseem Malhotra: truth seeker and a truth teller

It's been said that in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

Are you free if you believe a lie? Is ignorance bliss? Is it ethical to choose position and financial security over patient wellbeing where there is a threat to your career but silence can be deadly?

These are important questions that go to the core of what it means to be human and how we should live. The answers to these questions and the actions taken from here may well decide the future of medicine and health care in this country, not to mention human flourishing. As Vishal Mangalwadi, wrote in his intriguing book titled Truth and Transformation – a manifesto for ailing nations: 'Untruth is the foundation of slavery. Proclamation of truth, therefore, is a basic means of setting people free from oppression and exploitation.'

The truth behind Covid may turn the world upside down, or indeed right side up. The questions are: Does the truth set us free? And how many love truth above all else?

Dr Aseem Malhotra exemplifies what it is to be a truth seeker and a truth teller. Perhaps he could be described as a medical revolutionary who takes his oath very seriously to first do no harm. He has sacrificed a great deal as he continues to fight against big food and big pharma. As he says:

'Medical and regulatory authorities have supported unethical, coercive, and misinformed policies. These regrettable actions are a symptom of the medical misinformation mess – the tip of a mortality iceberg where prescribed medications are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally.'

Dr Malhotra is a relentless public health campaigner, world-renowned author, and cardiologist. He is coming to Australia. His national tour, Curing the Corruption of Medicine begins in Sydney on Saturday, May 27. Tickets can be secured by clicking here. Together with fellow health professionals and Australians injured by the Covid vaccines, Dr Malhotra is supporting the continuing fight to restore medical ethics, evidence-based practice, informed consent, and transparency in health.

The last three years have revealed how enslaved our nation has become to the will of corporate ideologues in big pharma, big media, big finance, and big government who seem to prioritise profit over people. This enslavement, and it is nothing less, may help to explain the high excess death rates being witnessed now at more than 15 per cent above baseline mortality . Australian and global data show a mass casualty event, but our political and medical authorities seem to think there is nothing worth investigating. Is this wilful blindness or a reckless indifference to the suffering of Australians, caused by what Dr Malhotra has said is 'the greatest miscarriage of medical science we will witness in our lifetime'?

Our population has been led like sheep to submit to public policies and mandated provisional novel, gene-based vaccines built on what can only be described as false and misleading information passed to a terrified populace. This public control through lockstep media messaging, medical misinformation, and medical censorship has created a good business model for big pharma. What has been the cost to humanity? In the presence of unprecedented deaths and adverse reactions, why has the TGA, who are meant to keep guard, not pulled the Covid vaccines pending a full investigation? It defies logic.

Australians have endured three years of relentless psychological manipulation through media and propaganda, misinformation from authorities, and medical censorship designed to create an illusion of consensus by our own government and authorities entrusted with our protection. It became obvious quickly that this was not about 'following the science' or 'keeping people safe'.

Masks do not work to stop transmission, the box says they don't work, our own government documents have said they don't work, and almost all the scientific literature until recently said they don't work. But governments, at the behest of medical authoritarians, force-masked our entire population (including healthy people and children) which created fear through a visual reminder about the invisible Covid threat.