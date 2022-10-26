Australia’s erosion of informed consent and the avoidable death of children

Deception can be lethal. The last three years of Covid have taught us that.

Adding to the pile of disconcerting information are revelations from recent Senate Estimate hearings regarding the Therapeutic Goods Administration's (TGA) handling of the deaths of two young children who suffered heart attacks . These sad events have been potentially causally linked to Covid vaccinations.

Which begs the question, have Australian parents, through Department of Health vaccination consent forms, been misinformed into believing these vaccinations are safe and effective and provide more benefit than risk? If so, and the side effects – particularly for young children – outweigh the benefit, could the 'safe and effective' line be perceived as disingenuous?

Such a conclusion would be a revelation so profound that trust in government regulators may be beyond redemption. Can informed consent really be considered valid if regulators do not thoroughly divulge risk?

According to the Australian Government Department of Health immunisation handbook: valid consent is the voluntary agreement by a person to a proposed procedure, which is given after sufficient, appropriate, and reliable information about the procedure, including the potential risks and benefits, has been conveyed.

In this article we argue that Australian parents have potentially been manipulated with unreliable misinformation into consenting to a procedure that the evidence suggests is all risk and no benefit to healthy children.

Authorities deferred to secret health advice to justify mandating these injections to Australia's most vulnerable children , those in care of the state. Yes, they are so confident with their advice that the public is not allowed to see 'the science' behind it.

Those involved supported excluding children from activities to coerce participation using an 'all stick and no carrot' approach, and encouraged parents to inject their children following potentially misleading safety and efficacy claims. Such an approach could be seen as a failure of due diligence.

Vaccine consent forms state, 'for a vaccine to be approved, the TGA must assess that the vaccine is safe, effective and manufactured to a very high quality standard' however, the government's own reports show there is little-to-no conclusive data to support such claims. It can be argued these experimental gene therapy synthetic lipid nanoparticle messenger RNA vaccines are only provisionally approved, are unnecessary for healthy children, not effective, have questionable mRNA manufacturing integrity, and have not been proved safe.

In our humble opinion, these approvals are a threat to public health and safety and those responsible have demonstrated a wilful and reckless disregard for the wellbeing of our youngest and most vulnerable Australians.

There are no words to describe the pain of losing a child. It hurts to breathe and more importantly, it upsets the natural order where parents are now burying their children. We cannot understand how these injections were approved for healthy children.