UN and Biden continue to ignore Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Friday, 29 December 2023

The passage of United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2720 on 22 December signals that the UN and President Biden will not be playing any constructive role in resolving the future of Gaza and its population after the Israel-Gaza War is ended.

After 5 days of deliberation - Resolution 2720 endorsed the UN's continuation of its seven years fruitless pursuit to create a Palestinian Arab State between Israel and Jordan:

Stressing that the Gaza Strip constitutes an integral part of the territory occupied in 1967, and reiterating the vision of the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State.

This unilateral declaration by the Security Council on Gaza's future destiny is both arrogant and foolhardy following Gaza's invasion of Israel on October 7 and Israel's subsequent declaration of war on Gaza.

Resolution 2720 fails to acknowledge that during the 1948 War of Independence - over 10000 Jews legally living in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and the Gaza Strip under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the United Nations Charter - were driven out or killed and their properties destroyed or confiscated:

Resolution 2720 makes no mention of Israel's total disengagement from Gaza and North Samaria in 2005 – forcibly evicting 8000 Israelis who had returned to live there after 1967.

Israel's disengagement was made to support President Bush's 24 June 2002 two-state vision - as detailed in letters exchanged between Israel's then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and President Bush on 14 April 2004.

Israel since that disengagement has been subjected to tens of thousands of missiles fired from Gaza indiscriminately into Israeli population centers as well as incursions and attempted incursions into Israel's sovereign territory from Gaza:

What the UN may have believed to still be achievable on October 6 – encapsulated in Security Council Resolution 2334 passed on 23 December 2016 - was forever ended on October 7.

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
