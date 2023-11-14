Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine offers Gazans hope post-war

By David Singer - posted Friday, 22 December 2023

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) is shaping up as the only solution capable of providing the besieged population of Gaza with a better future after the Israel-Gaza war ends.

Published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 and authored by Ali Shihabi - an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – HKOPS proposes:

Advertisement

Gaza, part of the West Bank and Jordan be merged into one territorial entity named "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine"

  • to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers and
  • to have its capital located in Amman

HKOPS shreds the Saudi-inspired 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and United Nations 2016 Security Council Resolution 2334 which both call for the creation of an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan – when it asserts:

Jordanians and Palestinians are as similar as any people can be. They are Sunni Arabs from the same neighborhood. Merging them will not create any long-term ethnic or sectarian fault lines.

The Security Council's failure between 8 June 2022 and 7 October 2023:

  • to acknowledge the existence of HKOPS
  • consider rescinding Resolution 2334 and adopting HKOPS
Advertisement

was incomprehensible.

So too was the complete silence of:

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who failed to mention HKOPS once at his regular monthly meetings with the Security Council
  • Tor Wennesland: United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and the Secretary-General's Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the Envoy of the Secretary-General to the Quartet

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

The author has a Facebook page: “Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters”

Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy