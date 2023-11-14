Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine offers Gazans hope post-war

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) is shaping up as the only solution capable of providing the besieged population of Gaza with a better future after the Israel-Gaza war ends.

Published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 and authored by Ali Shihabi - an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – HKOPS proposes:

Gaza, part of the West Bank and Jordan be merged into one territorial entity named "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine"

to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers and

to have its capital located in Amman

HKOPS shreds the Saudi-inspired 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and United Nations 2016 Security Council Resolution 2334 which both call for the creation of an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan – when it asserts:

Jordanians and Palestinians are as similar as any people can be. They are Sunni Arabs from the same neighborhood. Merging them will not create any long-term ethnic or sectarian fault lines.

The Security Council's failure between 8 June 2022 and 7 October 2023:

to acknowledge the existence of HKOPS

consider rescinding Resolution 2334 and adopting HKOPS

was incomprehensible.

So too was the complete silence of: