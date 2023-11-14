Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine offers Gazans hope post-war

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) is shaping up as the only solution capable of providing the besieged population of Gaza with a better future after the Israel-Gaza war ends.
Published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 and authored by Ali Shihabi - an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – HKOPS proposes:
Advertisement
Gaza, part of the West Bank and Jordan be merged into one territorial entity named "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine"
- to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers and
- to have its capital located in Amman
HKOPS shreds the Saudi-inspired 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and United Nations 2016 Security Council Resolution 2334 which both call for the creation of an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan – when it asserts:
Jordanians and Palestinians are as similar as any people can be. They are Sunni Arabs from the same neighborhood. Merging them will not create any long-term ethnic or sectarian fault lines.
The Security Council's failure between 8 June 2022 and 7 October 2023:
- to acknowledge the existence of HKOPS
- consider rescinding Resolution 2334 and adopting HKOPS
Advertisement
was incomprehensible.
So too was the complete silence of:
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who failed to mention HKOPS once at his regular monthly meetings with the Security Council
- Tor Wennesland: United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and the Secretary-General's Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the Envoy of the Secretary-General to the Quartet
Discuss in our Forums
See what other readers are saying about this article!
Click here to read & post comments.
2 posts so far.
About the Author
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.