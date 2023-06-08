Public-service mega-migration spin is winning the war on voters

Nominally, the educated and moneyed cheer-squads for Big (now Huge) Australia are arm's length from federal government.

Like state premiers, industry/developers, unions/employers, universities/scientists, economists/planners, media and "think" tanks, migration lobbyists, organised religions.

Equally crucial influencers are the federal departments and agencies. Topmost mandarins, commonly earning twice what ministers earn, intuit Huge Australia as bedrock.

If it ever existed, frank and fearless Australian Public Service (APS) withered at Old Parliament House. "Australian Government" Service is closer.

Scott Morrison dissed his public service. Anthony Albanese dovetails with them.

Partisan departmental Secretaries, Kathryn Campbell AO and Michael Pezzullo AO, got purged eventually. Not before the latter had bedded down, duplicitous Albanese'sall-time "student" visa and net-migration surges.

Treasury Portfolio hoodwinks voters - on climate versus population.

Prime Minister's Department (PM&C) advocates the unsound UN concept of net zero emissions. Zero chance – up against Treasurer Jim Chalmers 'population deluge.

Morrison's Treasury Secretary suited Chalmers. For 2022-23 net migration, their October 2022 Budget target was 235,000.

Same as Jim's Intergenerational Report target - same as Josh Frydenberg's intergenerational target.

After "revising" his 235,000 target to 300,000 - whoops 400,000 – Jim scored a final outcome closer to 500,000. Doubling Josh's top scores, from before COVID.

This historic immigration overshoot is a scandal of misinformation and maladministration. Doesn't bother the cheer-squads.