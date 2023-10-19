Made in Australia? Unlikely, under ‘United Nations’ Albanese.

For an arid continent in the far south seas, it's a staggering policy distortion. Probably one million migrants, net, in two years of government. About 400,000 higher than the previous record – also Labor. About 850,000 higher, than the level which might eventually stabiliseour population, around 30 million.

UN-style population policy

In opposition, Albanese promised "climate action" and jobs for Australians first. In government, he's delivered UN open borders.

Instead of dissing the public service like Scott Morrison, he lavished extra resources, to process more visas faster than ever.

Importantly, his unheard-of immigration has required unprecedented fibbing. It's not population replacement, heck no, we're "halving migration".

To group applause from uniformlyselfish "stakeholders", UN Albanese has achieved all this. Bravisimo, as they'd say in Argentina. Do local paisanos buy it? Not yet.

No reliable post-COVID survey aligns voters with Huge Australia, which diminishes their living standards and crushes housing affordability. Creates tent cities.

The sixth voter surveyfrom Australian Population Research Institute (TAPRI) confirms the resentment. Despite the "progressive" climate agenda, nearly 50% of respondents wanted much lower or nil net-migration, well up from the previous survey.

About 70% thought Australia didn't need more people. Treasury, however, is implacable. It's not enough to mushroom from 19 million people to 27 million, just this century. Only 40 million plus will do.

How do government and stakeholders deal with voter resistance? Cruelly. Can't find affordable accommodation? Not our problem, losers. Eat this Budget surplusinstead.

UN-slanted environment policy

It's common sense, Australia's environmental decline proceeds on various physical fronts. Largely due to endless growth and state-sponsored over-development - too many humans converting too much of a finite and fragile continent. 1788 environmental attitudes persist.