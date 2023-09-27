UN and OIC refuse to cooperate with Israel

The Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held on 18 October 2023 "to discuss the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people" marks a shameful and disturbing new low point in Islamic-Christian-Jewish relations.

The OIC brands itself as:

...the second largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world" "The State of Palestine" has been a member since the OIC's founding in 1969.

The Executive Committee's final communique is very concerning for the following reasons:

There is no condemnation or even any mention of the invasion of Israel from Gaza on 7 October resulting in the brutal slaughtering of 1400 mainly-Jewish civilians whilst taking more than 200 hostages and deliberately destroying their homes

One can only conclude that the OIC condones this heinous and horrific inhumane behaviour by some of Gaza's Moslem population. The OIC's refusal to condemn those blood-thirsty Gazans makes a mockery of its claim to promote international peace and harmony among various people of the world.

There is no offer or call on the OIC's 57 member states to provide safe haven in their countries for Gaza's civilian population entrapped in Gaza whilst Israel carries out its military response to the events of 7 October with the stated intention of liquidating these evil Gazan monsters

Instead the communique calls for:

"all countries to quickly provide humanitarian, medical and relief aid, water and electricity, and to open humanitarian corridors immediately in order to safely deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip, including through the United Nations institutions particularly the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and support its efforts in this regard;"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has obliged – preferring to keep Gaza's civilian population entrapped in Gaza rather than calling on the UN's 193 members – especially the 57 OIC member states - to take the Gazan civilian population into their countries whilst Israel wipes out those responsible for this unimaginable massacre and abduction.

Guterres and the OIC have seemingly agreed that the liquidation of the Gazan murderers is not an imperative for the maintenance of world peace and harmony – leaving the civilian population in Gaza to serve as human shields protecting these Gazan monsters and impeding Israel's attempts to rid the world of them.