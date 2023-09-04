Rejecting HKOPS sees world unleash a monster

I am writing this article in total despair as the Simchat Torah War - started when a large number of bloodthirsty armed Gazan-Arab Jew-haters crossed from Gaza unchallenged into Israel on a Jewish Sabbath and special joyous Festival Day – slaughtering hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians in an orgy of murder and destruction.

For the last 17 months I have been the only person on this planet promoting the implementation of the Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) - published on 8 June 2022 - to end 100 years of conflict between Arabs and Jews.

Not one media outlet - anywhere in the world – considered HKOPS newsworthy enough to tell their readers about - other than my publishers – J Wire and On Line Opinion (Australia), Canada Free Press (Canada) and Israel National News (Israel).

I was especially critical of the New York Times.

The United Nations and the European Union didn't even acknowledge my requests to consider the adoption of HKOPS to replace the solution they had been pushing unsuccessfully for decades – the creation of an independent Arab State between Israel and Jordan for the first time in recorded history.

HKOPS offered a new approach – the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity to be governed by the Hashemites – with its capital in Amman – not Jerusalem.

50 consecutive weekly articles on HKOPS had little impact in obtaining any kind of public response other than abuse heaped on me personally for supporting HKOPS – accompanied by entreaties to my publishers to stop printing my articles.

Scores of attempts to inform readers of news sites worldwide of HKOPS existence by posting comments referring to this game changing and circuit-breaking proposal – led to some discussions of HKOPS – but mainly with those who totally opposed HKOPS proposal that would involve Israel giving up claims to any part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

My Facebook site – Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters – attracted only 169 members.

I outed this worldwide blanket of silence on 14 April: