Why Albanese is worse than Morrison

By Stephen Saunders - posted Friday, 1 September 2023

Morrison and Albanese both represent feeding the rich and flogging the environment. But UN Albanese is woke, with the worse fibs, and record immigration to undermine local workers.

UnsuitableScott Morrison was pitchforked into Parliament on the nod of the biggest Australian influencer this century - John Howard.

Engineered into the leadership by other MPs carrying crosses and aided by soulless officials, he nurtured crude and cruel Robodebt.

He continued the standard issue neoliberal program of the 1980s - onwards Australia- which suggests feed the rich and flog the environment (FRIFE).

Morrison lied about stopping the boats , muddled through COVID, but pushed China back. From the start, he backed Big Australia and supported United Nations Net Zero emissions, half-heartedly.

Towards the end reality thrashed satire. He flattened that kid and confessed he was a bit of a bulldozer.

Compared with Everywhere Howard, what lasting influences does he leave? His Religious Persecution? Sorry, the Discrimination Bill, was always jinxed.

Albanese perpetuates Howard's settlement with the "Organised Religion" Party,with big concessions and freebies, massive church-school funding and no need to run for office.

The Rudd-Gillard-Albanese progression

Superficially, Albanese replacing Morrison resembles Julia Gillard usurping bad Kevin Rudd, but Albanese's more like Rudd, his American Ambassador.

Sure, Rudd was de trop. He loved China and Big Australia , but harangued factional bosses and abused pampered officials.

Eventually, Rudd tried to tax Australia's third world natural resources giveaways. The mining and petroleum multinationals had to replace him with Gillard, who let them write their own tax arrangements, as she facilitated the gas cartel.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  9. All

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

