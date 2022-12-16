Australians never voted for Albanese Open Borders

I deny, Anthony Albanese triggered this piece. With his coltish arena gigs, for India's Narendra Modi. No, it was a world-weary reader, dissing my previous article :

The same voting bloc whose living standards are destroyed by these [open border] policies will line up in the rain to vote for it. Vocally, if need be, violently…

Fair point. In this latest Australian Population Research Institute (TAPRI) survey, our graduates and younger people do seem to lean a bit that way.

According to TAPRI and my other citations, however, the all-up 2023 majority would still favour "Lower Migration Party". If they had a choice. They don't.

Mass migration is endorsed by Liberal, National, Labor, Green, and Teal. Who said Coles versus Woolies was boring?

The Race Card normalises Open Borders.

How does the Down Under franchise of Race Card work?

Post 2009, Australia's top 10% have hoovered up most "benefits" of growth. Yet Albanese busts immigration records, paying lip service only to the resulting rental crisis. Generates per capita recession. Ignores the chasm, between burgeoning population and battered environment.

Wouldn't his so-called population debate be reawakened? No, that's smothered in three words. "You're a racist."

This mantra invokes fear and fumbling. Like, it scarcely needs whispering. At the same website, a reader parodies our parochial paralysis:

I don't think there's a single other country in the world which would place limits on immigration? If Australia does it (or even allows discussion) the whole world will realise how racist that we are!

What if Open Borders tarnishes Albanese's political capital? He'd blame everyone else. Ditto if The Voice goes down.