Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Australians never voted for Albanese Open Borders

By Stephen Saunders - posted Thursday, 20 July 2023

I deny, Anthony Albanese triggered this piece. With his coltish arena gigs, for India's Narendra Modi. No, it was a world-weary reader, dissing my previous article :

The same voting bloc whose living standards are destroyed by these [open border] policies will line up in the rain to vote for it. Vocally, if need be, violently…

Fair point. In this latest Australian Population Research Institute (TAPRI) survey, our graduates and younger people do seem to lean a bit that way.

Advertisement

According to TAPRI and my other citations, however, the all-up 2023 majority would still favour "Lower Migration Party". If they had a choice. They don't.

Mass migration is endorsed by Liberal, National, Labor, Green, and Teal. Who said Coles versus Woolies was boring?

The Race Card normalises Open Borders.

How does the Down Under franchise of Race Card work?

Post 2009, Australia's top 10% have hoovered up most "benefits" of growth. Yet Albanese busts immigration records, paying lip service only to the resulting rental crisis. Generates per capita recession. Ignores the chasm, between burgeoning population and battered environment.

Wouldn't his so-called population debate be reawakened? No, that's smothered in three words. "You're a racist."

Advertisement

This mantra invokes fear and fumbling. Like, it scarcely needs whispering. At the same website, a reader parodies our parochial paralysis:

I don't think there's a single other country in the world which would place limits on immigration? If Australia does it (or even allows discussion) the whole world will realise how racist that we are!

What if Open Borders tarnishes Albanese's political capital? He'd blame everyone else. Ditto if The Voice goes down.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  8. 6
  10. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy