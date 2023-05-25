New York Times remains silent on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

The New York Times (NYT) continues its year-long failure to report on or analyze the 2022 Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution to replace the failed two-state solution proposed by:

The 2002 Saudi-inspired Arab Peace Initiative and

The 2016 United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

In her latest article: Spiraling Violence in the Occupied West Bank Signals a Loss of Control – NYT Reporter Isabel Kershner writes:

The Palestinian Authority, the interim body formed in the mid-1990s as part of the Oslo peace process, is supposed to exercise limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank, with security forces numbering about 60,000 members. But it is absent from the hotbeds of Palestinian militancy in the northern part of the territory such as Jenin and Nablus and appears, experts say, to have all but abdicated responsibility. "It's a reversal and a collapse," said Zakaria al-Qaq, a Palestinian expert in national security. Instead of less engagement, he said, "there is total involvement between Israel and the small Palestinian factions, and the Palestinian Authority is outside of the game, on the margins, or not really there at all." "We are back to square one," he added. "There is no Oslo. There is nothing."

Incensed by Kershner's acceptance of al-Qaq's statement as fact - I sent NYT the following comment - which remains unpublished:

You quote Zakaria al-Qaq, a Palestinian expert in national security as stating: "We are back to square one. There is no Oslo. There is nothing." Hasn't Mr al-Qaq - and you also Isabel - heard of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution published in the Saudi government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 - which calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be ruled by the Hashemites - with its capital being in Amman - not Jerusalem? How come the NYT has not published one word about this plan since its publication 12 months ago - whose implementation would replace the terminally dead two-state solution that has failed to achieve any result since its publication in 2002 – made public at that time in the NYT by Thomas Friedman – who also has not written one word about this 2022 Saudi solution? Endorse this latest Saudi solution or trash it if you will. But don't ignore its existence as a possible solution to end the looming humanitarian crisis spiralling out of control in the West Bank that you describe in this article.

NYT Opinion Columnist Thomas Friedman wrote on 25 May 2021:

I don't expect Biden to summon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Camp David. As long as both are in power, no serious compromise is possible. But it is vital that Biden urgently take steps to re-energize the possibility of a two-state solution and give it at least some concrete diplomatic manifestation on the ground.

Because without that horizon - without any viable hope of separating Israelis and Palestinians into two states for two peoples - the only outcome left will be one state in which the Israeli majority dominates and Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank will be systematically deprived of equal rights.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution surfaces in Saudi Arabia in June 2022 trashing the two-state solution proposed by Saudi Arabia, the Arab League, the UN yet the NYT still has not told its readers about this game-changing plan.

Not newsworthy enough?