The Voice - ask a sailor

"I found you in the Yellow Pages" said the Englishman on the other end of the phone "this advert tells me you are clever with marine designs and surveys?"

"I'm not so sure we're clever, but yes, that's what we do" I replied "How can I help?"

"I am the boss of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Community – ATSIC, and one of our communities has bought a landing barge that they were assured would carry a semi-trailer at twenty knots. Anyway, when it arrived, we put a Land Cruiser on it and it fell through the deck. Can you come and look at it for us please?"

I duly caught a flight to Darwin, met the English manager of ATSIC and we flew to remote Croker Island in Arnhem Land to view the wounded vessel. This was 1985.

The community had listened to a fast-talking kiwi salesman who verbally promised the earth of this barge and that it would indeed transport a semi-trailer full of groceries from Darwin to the community. This diminutive 22 metre lightweight aluminium landing craft had as much chance of carrying a semi-trailer, as I had of flying with the aid of Paddington Bear welly boots. But there were no warranties, no checks or balances and they had bought a lemon.

We did manage to get total reparation for ATSIC and they were happy with what we did and how we did it.

This was the start of a long association with ATSIC, the English gentleman, and the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) which was in charge of investments on behalf of the Aboriginal communities Australia wide. If it was for any marine activity or investment, our company was consulted and did so for projects in NT, FNQ, the Torres Strait, NSW and SA.

I met a variety of nice people along the way, Gatjil Djerrkura, Lowitja (Lois) o' Donohue, Senator Neville Bonner and his red headed wife Heather of Scottish descent and some outstanding community leaders, certainly not all. The team at CDC in Canberra were exceptional and diligent.

We helped the Mawa group near Borroloola in the NT to structure shareholding in the Bing Bong Transhipment vessel "Aburri" and in turn obtain a steady source of training and jobs. This vessel is now in its 32nd year of exporting lead zinc and has been a success story.

In Borroloola, during the early part of the Bing Bong port establishment, I witnessed appalling treatment of women and kids by their men on welfare day, when they couldn't handle the grog. My wife was with me on one visit and she witnessed the same treatment. We both agreed there and then, that we would readily steal the kids to give them a better chance. Not politically correct, but it was and probably still is, the truth. The people who shout the loudest about the plight of Aboriginal people have never been near any communities, particularly "rough ones".

As requested, we called tenders for the establishment of the Palm Island Barge service. This service would give the 3,000 residents of Palm Island a regular ferry service for passengers, cars and trucks, which they didn't have and saw them having to fork out for an expensive airfare, just to go to the dentist or to see a specialist.

There was not one submission for this tender, so my wife, a compassionate soul, suggested that we be the joint venture partner, as she said "the community and particularly the children, deserve a good ferry service".