China has lost significant ground in our region

Readers will recall that a year ago in this column I was really concerned at China's rapidly growing influence in our region.

I'm pleased to report a significant change in the regional outlook. China's influence has not ended, but it has certainly slowed down...especially on security issues.

A year ago I was really concerned about a close neighbour, Vanuatu falling under significant Chinese influence.

A new Government in Vanuatu has changed that, as evidenced by the successful visit by the new Vanuatu PM to Canberra on Wednesday. A security agreement is on the agenda as well as stronger trade and investment links.

I was also concerned at the direction of Fiji.....which seemed to be embracing much stronger ties with China - at the expense of Australia and New Zealand.

Again a general election and a change of government has changed the outlook significantly.

The new PM, Sitiveni Rabuka campaigned openly against closer engagement with China. He has begun implementing this commitment.

A visit to Canberra and a possible security agreement are on the cards. More Australians are holidaying in Fiji post the worst of the pandemic. Greater Australian investment is likely.

China has made some serious diplomatic blunders that highlighted its relative inexperience in the South Pacific of this era.

An attempt to play "divide and rule" in the Pacific Islands Forum backfired spectacularly.

China wanted a majority of island nations to sign up to a security agreement with China.

Initially Kiribati fell into line and broke away from the Forum, but some skilful diplomacy, including by Australia under Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has seen Kiribati commit to returning to the Forum.