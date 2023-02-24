Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

A hard drugs crisis is the last thing PNG needs

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 31 March 2023

The IMF has offered Papua New Guinea a loan of just under US $1 billion.

Government comment on it has been muted. The daily press has today revealed why.

The IMF has imposed some heavy conditions on its loan.

Advertisement

The toughest is that PNG must devalue the Kina...probably substantially.

There has been a reluctance from successive governments to entertain devaluation.

It would make imports dearer, and probably further lower living standards.

Last week the PNG Government received a wake up call when it comes to hard drug running.

A light aircraft loaded with hard drugs worth $15 million was apprehended at Monto airport in Queensland where it had landed to refuel.

The aircraft began its trip in Bulolo, a community between Port Moresby and Lae.

Advertisement

Now fortunately PNG does not produce hard drugs, or we don't think it does.

So it has to be assumed the drugs were shipped from somewhere in Asia. One of those arrested was from China. Several were Australians. They all face long prison terms.

The AFP, Queensland Police, Border Force, and the PNG Police have done a highly professional job on this case.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy