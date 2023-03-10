Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Can our budget help PNG in its crisis?

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 14 April 2023

It came as little surprise that the IMF has prescribed some tough medicine for Papua New Guinea.

The IMF has been very patient when it comes to economic and fiscal reform. The day of reckoning was inevitable though.

The toughest condition of the IMF's K3 billion loan to PNG is devaluation. Successive governments have long put that off.

Advertisement

The main consequence of a devaluation would be dearer imports. That would erode already low living standards.

Another is that taxes must be raised. That would be tough on business and a disincentive to investors.

Jim Chalmers is in the US meeting top officials, including the world bank and the IMF.

He might seek a briefing on the challenges PNG faces.

It will contain grim news. A weak economy, falling employment and ongoing forex problems.

The Foreign Minister is reviewing our aid program with PNG being the largest recipient.

Advertisement

I doubt there will be major changes in the federal budget in under four weeks. Reform will take time.

What the 2023-24 Budget should do is scale back the dozens of projects we fund with few questions asked about effectiveness or relevance.

The priorities in the $500 plus aid funding should be encouraging agriculture, helping resource the under-funded police force and implementing the defence force upgrade program.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy