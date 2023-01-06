Abdullah & Bibi keep moving on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

Jordan's King Abdullah and Israel's Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu continue their march forward to implementing the Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution (Saudi Solution) –begun with their surprise meetingo n 24 January clarifying that the Hashemite rulers of the newly- created entity of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) would also have custody of the Islamic Holy sites in Jerusalem.

Custodianship had not been specifically determined under the Saudi Solution and its subsequent revision.

King Abdullah's reasons for supporting the Saudi Solution became apparent during his keynote address at the 71st National Day of Prayer in Washington last week: Instead of additional political process, His Majesty stated that "we need our faith: the moral imagination to trust in a better, more just world" to create peace. We need the will to see our shared humanity, to rise beyond divisive rhetoric, and to establish the mutual trust that our future so sorely requires...

The Saudi Solution trashes the two-state solution previously supported by King Abdullah - creating an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan - and will end the divisive rhetoric that has accompanied this deeply flawed and unimplemented two-state solution for the last 30 years since first proposed:

Today, the Palestinian problem can only be solved by redefining it. The issue in this day and age should not only be about reclaiming ancestral land as much as it is about the urgent need to have a legal identity and a universally respected citizenship that allows one to lead a normal life in the modern world.

King Abdullah's epiphany in backing the Saudi Solution - when he could have rejected it at any time after its publication on 8 June 2022 – augurs well for its successful implementation.

Netanyahu's decision to ask Israel's High Court of Justice for yet another delay in the state's submission of plans for razing the illegal West Bank Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar – indicates Netanyahu's steadfast commitment to implementing the Saudi Solution.

In its two-page submission the Government blamed the delay in part on the protracted two-month period it took to form the government and asked to submit an evacuation plan in four months marking the ninth time Israel has sought to push the matter back.

Netanyahu's requested extension this time has added significance - being made as the implementation of the Saudi Solution has begun - one of whose revolutionary and game-changing features calls for the allocation of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) between Israel and the newly-created Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine – which would see disputes such as Khan al Ahmar become ancient history.

The era of Palestinian land grabs and European Union interference in erecting structures overnight to establish facts on the ground would be ended.

Netanyahu's decision has caused consternation among Israel's right wing with MK Danny Danon, chairman of World Likud and Israel's former ambassador to the U.N stating: