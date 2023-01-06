Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The social time bomb in PNG we just cannot ignore

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 10 February 2023

Papua New Guinea does not have a state welfare system. It cannot afford one, and won't be able to for generations.

A consequence is there are no reliable statistics on unemployment, and figures on jobs and job creation are erratic.

But two facts this week highlight the enormity of the problem. It is little wonder that politicians seldom talk about the issues - there are no short- or medium-term solutions.

Advertisement

Last year there were more than 30,000 secondary school leavers. This year barely 6000 can secure a place in tertiary education institutions - universities, teachers' colleges, TAFE etc.

The remaining 24,000 have little hope. The number of unskilled jobs being created is somewhere around zero. Indeed there are some indications that the number of jobs in the private sector is in decline.

Last weekend further highlighted the enormousness of the problem. A leading hotel advertised for about 25 unskilled staff. To apply those interested had to apply in person. Well over 2000 unemployed men and women turned up!

The time bomb this all creates cannot be ignored by Australia. It is on our border. We don't have a boat people problem - yet. But it is probably an inevitability...and perhaps sooner than later.

I believe there are two practical ways we can assist.

Firstly, we should offer to take at least 1000 school graduates into our TAFE and vocational training system. It could be jointly funded by both countries.

Advertisement

There is a precedent for it. In 2008-2009 the then Somare Government funded several hundred PNG students each year to attend TAFE college here. Canberra did not like it and did not provide funding.

The students went to TAFE colleges principally in North and Central Queensland. Barely any had to be sent home early.

The second step we can take is to get serious about the participation of PNG citizens in the Pacific workers and related schemes.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy