The social time bomb in PNG we just cannot ignore

Papua New Guinea does not have a state welfare system. It cannot afford one, and won't be able to for generations.

A consequence is there are no reliable statistics on unemployment, and figures on jobs and job creation are erratic.

But two facts this week highlight the enormity of the problem. It is little wonder that politicians seldom talk about the issues - there are no short- or medium-term solutions.

Advertisement



Last year there were more than 30,000 secondary school leavers. This year barely 6000 can secure a place in tertiary education institutions - universities, teachers' colleges, TAFE etc.

The remaining 24,000 have little hope. The number of unskilled jobs being created is somewhere around zero. Indeed there are some indications that the number of jobs in the private sector is in decline.

Last weekend further highlighted the enormousness of the problem. A leading hotel advertised for about 25 unskilled staff. To apply those interested had to apply in person. Well over 2000 unemployed men and women turned up!

The time bomb this all creates cannot be ignored by Australia. It is on our border. We don't have a boat people problem - yet. But it is probably an inevitability...and perhaps sooner than later.

I believe there are two practical ways we can assist.

Firstly, we should offer to take at least 1000 school graduates into our TAFE and vocational training system. It could be jointly funded by both countries.

Advertisement



There is a precedent for it. In 2008-2009 the then Somare Government funded several hundred PNG students each year to attend TAFE college here. Canberra did not like it and did not provide funding.

The students went to TAFE colleges principally in North and Central Queensland. Barely any had to be sent home early.

The second step we can take is to get serious about the participation of PNG citizens in the Pacific workers and related schemes.