The evil of the CCP is unimaginable to many people, especially those who lack personal experience and in-depth thinking about the CCP and Chinese society, let alone imagine how such heinous crimes can occur in the highly civilized human society in the 21st century.

Horrifying case of disappearance

The Hu Xinyu case is a disappearance and unknown death that occurred in Jiangxi Province, China. The missing person, Hu Xinyu, became lost to all contact whilst on campus on October 14, 2022. Since then, the police have not been able to find him in any surveillance footage taken from inside and outside the school, and could not find any clues in relation to his departure from the campus. In late November 2022, a joint working team was set up to start investigating the matter. On the 106th day of his disappearance, that is, on January 28, 2023, local villagers found the suspected body of Hu Xinyu in Jinji Mountain - near Hu's School. The next day, DNA testing by the public security bureau confirmed the dead body was Hu Xinyu.

Hu Xinyu was killed on the same day he disappeared. His organs were sent to Shanghai for transplantation, and the recipients paid hundreds of millions. Jiangxi officials are compiling documents according to their usual routine, and forcing Hu's parents to accept the conclusion of "suicide", and cremation afterwards. If such callous disregard of human life cannot be stopped, such crimes will become even more prevalent and unscrupulous. No child of the common people will be safe, from now on. This horrifying predicament was alluded to in lyrics by Song Zude. Song Zude, awarded a PhD in Agriculture from the Ocean University of China, as well as a PhD in Law from the International Technological University, is one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment industry in China - commonly known as "Big Mouth Song".

Advertisement



The Hu Xinyu nightmare and its ramifications are exactly what is occurring, right now, in China. It encapsulates not only how evil China as a nation has become, but in particular, it demonstrates how evil the current rulers are, who govern China.

Organ harvesting

Hospitals are meant to be havens of healing. So why has the typical hospital become the hardest hit area for oddities, with a large number of medical staff dying in strange circumstances? Doctors are meant to be angels in white who save lives and heal the wounded, but under the CCP, how many doctors have, instead, developed sinful hands? Shijiazhuang Peace Hospital, for example, is actually a military hospital, (otherwise described as the 980th Hospital of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, or the Bethune International Peace Hospital). This hospital has conducted a large number of transplant operations, including kidney transplants, corneal transplants, and so on. In one instance, it even managed to locate and secure a heart donor, within a mere three weeks, to complete a heart transplant operation.

In China, PLA hospitals are almost all becoming organ transplant operation bases. It should be said that this is just the beginning. Unchecked, it will escalate. Those who have participated to any degree in live organ harvesting, whether they be medical staff, armed police, (or even the organ recipients themselves), are all dangerous people, because of their ruthlessness.

From appearances, it seems that an odd number of deaths in China are due to legitimate causes such as advanced age, or underlying diseases, high-intensity work, or low immunity - or myriad other reasons. But in fact there is only one reason: organs are being removed (ie stolen) and then transplanted into other people.

The CCP is rushing to build crematoria. There are 1.4 billion people in China. There are 200 million elderly people over the age of 65. In order to develop the economy, the CCP annexes pensions and relies on the funeral industry to boost GDP. There is evidence to suggest the authorities are targeting these elderly, vulnerable people. If indeed true, and condoned, then evading this disaster will depend on luck alone.

Data show that the average life expectancy of the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party is much higher than that of the leaders of developed Western countries during the same period. According to 2008 statistics, the average life expectancy of Chinese leaders is around 88 years old. It is true that almost all of the high-ranking CCP officials are nearly centenarians, for example: in his time Deng Xiaoping reached the age of 93 years old, Jiang Zemin 96, Wan Li 99, former vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Wang Dongxing 100 years, former secretary of the Central Committee Deng Liqun 100, and former State Secretary Member Zhang Jinfu 101 years. Former vice-chairmen of the CPPCC National Committee Lu Zhengcao and Lei Jieqiong lived to be 105 and 106 years old, respectively.

Advertisement



The retired senior leaders of the CCP live more than 10 years longer than ordinary people, even longer than first world (ie Western) leaders. What may be making them live longer is organ replacement. Steven Mosher, president of the US non-profit Population Research Institute and an expert on China issues, once published an article on the CCP's live organ harvesting in the New York Post. He revealed that in the 1960s, high-ranking officials of the Communist Party of China used the blood of young people to prolong their lives. By the eighties, they had turned instead to organ transplants. In China, the original intention of organ transplantation was to renew the organs of those leaders of the Communist Party of China to prolong their lives.

In 2000, the average life expectancy of CCP leaders was only 2-3 years longer than that of the United States, but in the decades since, the average life expectancy of CCP leaders has jumped - even soared. By 2010, the average life expectancy of CCP leaders had already surged 10 years ahead of leaders of the United States.

Why are so many senior CCP officials still alive, despite having been diagnosed at some stage with cancer? A possible explanation is that they change their organs, "refreshing" them out with newer ones, in order to elongate their lives.

In Western countries, it is people who wait patiently for their organs, while in China - organs are ready and waiting for eager people. Many foreign leaders dare not confront the CCP. The CCP left other leaders behind, both in macabre imagination and longevity, due to the fresh organs obtainable at a moment's notice, in the People's Republic of China. "Of the people, by the people, for the people", an ideal of fair and representative government in modern democracies, takes on a whole grisly new meaning in this prevailing, gruesome, Communist regime.