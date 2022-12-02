PM Albanese spoke to a uniquely powerful parliament

On Thursday Anthony Albanese became the first foreign leader to address the PNG national parliament.
It was a significant honour for Australia. It signals real progress in the bi-lateral relationship which the new government has done well on.
What might have been known to him is that the PNG Parliament is a uniquely powerful legislature.
While it is based on the Westminster model it departs significantly from the Australian Parliament.
Only the parliament can elect, and remove, a Prime Minister. The Governor General, representing the King, has no reserve powers.
The parliament elects the Governor General - a power it will exercise again next week.
It is true that the influence of the parliament is diminished somewhat when a Prime Minister enjoys a large majority.
That is the case today with James Marape able to count on at least 95 members in a 121 member house.
But that can change rapidly. Five years ago Peter O'Neill had a similar majority. Within two years he was removed from office.
I began working for the parliament in 1978 as chief advisor to the new opposition leader, Iambakey Okuk.
I was surprised at how neglected the parliament, and its members, were during the colonial period which only ended in 1975.
It operated out of a rundown former hospital. Member's facilities were poor. They had no electoral offices, or staff.
