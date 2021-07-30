Support Us!

Open letter on COVID-19 and Chinese travellers

By Chin Jin - posted Friday, 6 January 2023

Dear Hon Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia,

AN URGENT REQUEST RE STOPPING VISAS TO CHINESE NATIONALS INTENDING TO VISIT AUSTRALIA AT THIS TIME

I wish to draw your attention to the current issue of the Covid outbreak in China, and how this could dramatically affect Australia.

I was from mainland China and keep up to date with all developments in that country better than most people, as an Australian writer and China watcher.

I am well informed on things happening in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and elsewhere around this sensitive relationship.

The medical system, hospitals and crematoriums in China have been absolutely overwhelmed by the recent surge in cases, whereas the relatively small instances of cases in this country are thankfully under control.

We do not know whether the infections in China are caused by a new strain of the virus or an already known strain, but PCR tests are nowhere near effective for screening at borders especially for new variants. The CCP will be very good at playing games to fool the West democracies by immediately issuing a Covid negative certificate to everyone who goes abroad. There is nothing the CCP won't sink to.

For the health and safety of the people of Australia, we would STRONGLY REQUEST THAT YOU TEMPORARILY STOP GRANTING ANY ENTRY VISAS AT THIS TIME FROM CHINA, AND IMMEDIATELY CUT OFF AIR TRAFFIC WITH CHINA, to prevent the tragedy of 2020 from repeating itself, for the purposes of fending off the pandemic. This is the best way to ensure that Australia will not suffer the same fate China is now experiencing.

We would be more than happy to come and speak to you and others in person about our very valid reasons requesting your taking this urgent action.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. CHIN Jin
President of the Federation For A Democratic China

 

About the Author

Dr Chin Jin is a maverick, activist, campaigner, essayist, freelancer, researcher and organizer with the vision to foresee a new post-Chinese Communist regime era that will present more cooperatively, more constructively and more appropriately to the Asia Pacific region and even the world.

