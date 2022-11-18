How PNG celebrates Christmas provides a guide to our development assistance approach in the year ahead

Christmas in Papua New Guinea has a few similarities with Australia, but with significant differences.

The main difference is that Christmas is less commercial and very much more a Christian occasion.

The population of 12 million plus are almost 100% Christian.

As my friend Rowan Callick has reminded me it used to be customary for families living in urban areas to return to their home village for Christmas, usually by air. But the cost of air travel and declining living standards and incomes has significantly reduced family reunions each Christmas.

What families will now do is make sure they attend church no matter where they are. Many will walk miles to get to their local village or urban church. But it's a sacrifice the whole family will make.

Of course, there will be a level of lawlessness and drunken behaviour but in most communities the celebrations will be peaceful. The giving of gifts happens but on a far less commercial scale than we experience.

The way PNG experiences Christmas really offers a way ahead for the Albanese Government as it reviews our development assistance in PNG and across the region.

The reality of life in PNG might be uncomfortable for some bureaucrats in Canberra. It is based around Christianity and the work of churches across the country, especially in rural and remote villages.

Without the work of the churches - much of it undertaken by volunteers - the living standards of the people would be even worse than they are today.

Despite this reality, Australia has given only minimal direct financial assistance to faith-based groups to meet the escalating education, basic health care and family life support a growing population deserves.

Sadly, the PNG Government gives only token financial support to church-run services. A bloated and expensive bureaucracy provides little room to do otherwise.

Anthony Albanese will now travel to PNG around 12 January to meet his PNG counterpart James Marape and senior ministers.