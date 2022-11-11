Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The Vanuatu agreement is the most significant regional achievement of the new government

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 16 December 2022

This week the Foreign Minister and the Pacific Minister have visited Vanuatu, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

Significantly Penny Wong was accompanied by Shadow Ministers Simon Bermingham and Michael McCormack.

The most significant part of the tour was the two days spent in Vanuatu.

Advertisement

Vanuatu, after PNG, is our closest Pacific neighbour. It was prior to Independence controlled by France and the UK.

Australia had minimal engagement despite our proximity to Vanuatu.

It is a parliamentary democracy and is a member of the Commonwealth. It maintains good relations with France and the UK. Australia's aid totals about $46 million a year. That is a modest figure.

Vanuatu has been a major target for China because of its strategic location. Under former Vanuatu governments China was making real progress. There were even reports China would seek to build a naval base.

Australia was slow in responding. But we eventually agreed to expand the main port, enabling Australian naval vessels to berth. That was opened by Penny Wong this week.

The new government has given Vanuatu the priority it deserves.

Advertisement

China had been seeking a military-security pack with Vanuatu. The former Vanuatu Government was seriously considering it. It would have been a serious threat to the Australian national interest.

There is a new government in Vanuatu, one clearly more disposed to closer relations with Australia.

This week it signed a comprehensive security and defence co-operation agreement with Australia.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy