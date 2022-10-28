Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Is development aid still serving the Australian national interest?

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 2 December 2022

Australia is the most generous provider of development assistance - aid - in our region. The recent federal budget increased aid to PNG and our island neighbours.

As far as I can ascertain none of our neighbours thanked us for our increased assistance. It seems to be taken for granted.

On the other hand China has significantly cut aid to the region. The only exceptions are the Solomon Islands and Kiribati - both being closely aligned with China.

Advertisement

Not one country has complained about this significant change.

China no longer uses aid to win friends. It does it through trade and secret investment deals. That makes it more influential than ever.

China continues to tie countries like to PNG to loans they can't raise on their own, let alone repay.

As secret deals with Sri Lanka and Kenya have confirmed, if a country or SOE default on loan repayments it takes control of the asset.

The China experience is working. It's presence in PNG is rising, but with limited negative coverage.

The latest example occurred only this week. Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States in the aftermath of APEC 2018 in PNG committed to helping fund "powering PNG" to counter China's influence, including in the electricity sector.

Advertisement

Most PNG cities are experiencing frequent power blackouts. The industrial city of Lae is no exception.

This week, out of the blue, the PNG Government chose two Chinese firms to repair the problem in Lae.

No mention of our contribution nationwide. Accompanying the announcement was a less than subtle commitment to the Ramu 2 hydro power scheme, which will deliver some of the dearest power in the world, and a suggestion that the scheme can power the Wafi mine. Just what Newcrest make of that is not hard to guess!

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy