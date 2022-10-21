Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Can our Pacific neighbours help meet our defence force manpower shortage?

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 18 November 2022

The Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister has been refreshingly frank when it comes to the serious manpower shortages in our army, navy and the RAAF.

Despite an intensive recruitment campaign, including incentives, recruitment is about 5000 short of target. You could sense the frustration in Minister Marles voice when he outlined the problem.

The time has come for a more innovative approach to recruitment. And we need to look no further than our own Pacific neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Essentially only PNG and Fiji have substantial defence forces. In the case of PNG it has suffered through inadequate funding, outdated facilities, too much indiscipline and, sadly, even corruption.

The Fiji military is better managed and funded. It plays a useful role in international peace keeping missions.

Despite significant funding support from Australia, improvements in the PNG defence force have been slow.

The PNG Government is rightly preoccupied with law and order - the preserve of the police force, which has also been chronically underfunded since Independence, not to mention poor discipline.

We need to continue training and equipment support for the PNGDF.

But why should not young Papua New Guineans - men and women - be offered the chance to join the ADF. The same applies to young Fijians, and probably Tongans.

Advertisement

Prior to Independence a number of Papua New Guineans served in the ADF including in officer ranks.

The most prominent was one of my good friends, Brigadier General Ted Diro, the first national to command the PNGDF.

Like many Papua New Guineans Ted had politics in his blood. It came as no great surprise when he took me out to lunch and told me he was resigning as PNGDF commander and would stand for the Central regional seat at the 1982 national elections.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy