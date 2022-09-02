Lapid rejects Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has finally emerged from the cocoon of silence that has enveloped all current 120 Knesset members – choosing to reject a solution emanating from Saudi Arabia on 8 June calling for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be called the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine (Saudi Solution).

Lapid has opted instead to continue his longstanding support for the United Nations 29 years-old failed solution calling for the creation of a new State of Palestine between Israel and Jordan for the first time in recorded history (United Nations Solution)

Lapid's support was however conditional:

We have only one condition: That a future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one. That it will not become another terror base from which to threaten the well-bring, and the very existence of Israel.

It is unclear whether Lapid had forgotten or had abandoned another condition which he had stipulated - when he told 26 European Union Foreign Ministers at the European Union Foreign Affairs Council on 11 July that:

It is no secret that I support a two-state solution. Unfortunately, there is no current plan for this. However, there is one thing we all need to remember. If there is eventually a Palestinian State, it must be a peace-loving democracy.

With conditions such as these, the likelihood of such a Palestinian State ever emerging will be virtually impossible to achieve.

Nevertheless Lapid has had the courage of his convictions to finally state the policy he will adopt to try to end a conflict that has defied resolution for the last.100 years.

At least voters in the upcoming Israeli elections will know what to expect if Lapid becomes Israel's next Prime Minister on 1 November.

The other 119 Knesset members - and those seeking to replace any of them who are retiring - continue to keep voters in the dark on what their policy will be in trying to achieve the long sought for peace to end the Jewish-Arab conflict.

The emergence of the Saudi Solution offered these reticent politicians a real choice, yet not one of them has had the intestinal fortitude finally, if belatedly, displayed by Lapid.