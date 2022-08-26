Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The Queensland Rugby League receives some well-deserved recognition

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 30 September 2022

The Queensland Rugby League is one of the best run sporting bodies in the country.

It has received some well-deserved recognition from the Australian Government by securing an ongoing role in the administration of around $2.2 million in funding for rugby league in our closest neighbour, Papua New Guinea.

It was a decade ago that the QRL’s Arthur Eustace asked to see me to discuss the state of rugby league in PNG. The QRL was considering expanding the Queensland Cup competition, a state wide competition for first grade players.

Advertisement

Within two years the PNG Hunters joined the competition and just a few years later it won the premiership.

When the Covid border closures occurred in 2020, the QRL could have excused for returning to a state-based competitio- by including for example the great rugby league city of Toowoomba.

To its credit, it didn’t do so, and assisted the PNG Hunters relocate to an excellent facility on the Gold Coast Broadwater in the electorate of the state opposition leader, David Crisafulli.

He tells me that the Hunters have been a credit to themselves, their families and the game.

A plan to start playing home games again this year had to be abandoned because of national elections related lawlessness.

But the team plans to return in 2023, though it may be able to play a full season of home and away matches including several in regional centres.

Advertisement

Unlike the National Rugby League, a bloated 400 plus employee bureaucracy, the QRL has been on the ground and pro-active in promoting the game, and sport generally, in Papua New Guinea.

At the same time the QRL has worked hard to maintain the game in a challenging environment in regional and country Queensland.

The QRL recently released an ambitious plan to develop a Centre for Excellence for Rugby League on the under-utilised site of the 1982 Commonwealth Games in suburban Nathan.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jeffrey Wall

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy