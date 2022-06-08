UN must evaluate Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

The General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to be held from 20 to 26 September will not be hearing the words "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" mentioned even once by the Heads of State and Government meeting at the UN Headquarters for their annual talkfest to discuss world issues.

All these high-powered speakers will continue to bury any discussion of the peace proposal emanating from Saudi Arabia and published in Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 calling for:

Jordan, Gaza, and part of the West Bank to be merged into one separate territorial entity to be called theHashemite Kingdom of Palestine

The capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine to be Amman – not Jerusalem

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine to grantCitizenship to all stateless Palestinian Arabs

Jewish sovereignty being established in part of the West Bank for the first time in 3000 years

This Saudi proposal offers a new two-State solution: Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine –with Israel sovereign in about 20% of former Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine sovereign in about the remaining 80%.

Saudi Plan author, Ali Shihabi, was brutally frank in explaining why it was time to look at this possibly game-changing solution:

"We have seen from recent experience that state building is a virtually impossible task, particularly in a polarized environment so creating a "Palestinian State" from scratch is a fool's errand... Yes, a false separate "Jordanian" identity has developed over the last decades from what is really a people with zero differences, ethnic or religious that have been one people since time immemorial...

The Annual Report of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People highlights the UN's continuing failure to progress its two-State solution:

Throughout the reporting period, [2 September 2021 to 31 August 2022] the realization of the two-State solution, as per the relevant United Nations and the prevailing international consensus, failed to advance. The Middle East Peace Process (MEPP) did not resume, and the Middle East Quartet did not create opportunities for negotiations between Israel and the State of Palestine

The Report misleadingly states:

The stalled MEPP and the lack of new initiatives to benefit the Palestinian people's quest for self-determination have highlighted the need for enhanced global cooperation to reinvigorate negotiations and provide a political horizon leading to a just solution to the Question of Palestine and lasting peace.

A new initiative and political horizon for a just solution to the Question of Palestine has emerged: The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution.