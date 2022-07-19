Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine: Gantz - de Gaulle or de Goose?

Two statements made this past week by Israel's current Defence Minister– Benny Gantz – could see his run for Israel's next Prime Minister ended after it has just started.

Gantz told Kan Reshet Bet:

Those who, in a clear left-wing position, consider 'two states for two peoples' as a solution are living in an illusion, and those who, in a radical right-wing position, think of a state without Arabs in the West Bank, are living in a greater illusion...

Gantz has apparently not heard of or read the 2022 Saudi Peace Plan published on 8 June – which provides for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and parts of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine.

Implementation of the Saudi plan in the West Bank could possibly see:

The State of Israel – sovereign in about 30% (designated green and yellow) on this leaked map - where 1% of the West Bank Arab population live.





The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine – sovereign in about the remaining 70% (designated red) - where 99% of the West Bank Arab population resides:

Constructing a network of tunnels and roads will enable this subdivision.

Gantz committed an even bigger gaffe - telling 103 FM Radio: