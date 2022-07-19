Support Us!

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine: Gantz - de Gaulle or de Goose?

By David Singer - posted Friday, 2 September 2022

Two statements made this past week by Israel's current Defence Minister– Benny Gantz – could see his run for Israel's next Prime Minister ended after it has just started.

Gantz told Kan Reshet Bet:

Those who, in a clear left-wing position, consider 'two states for two peoples' as a solution are living in an illusion, and those who, in a radical right-wing position, think of a state without Arabs in the West Bank, are living in a greater illusion...

Gantz has apparently not heard of or read the 2022 Saudi Peace Plan published on 8 June – which provides for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and parts of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine.

Implementation of the Saudi plan in the West Bank could possibly see:

  • The State of Israel – sovereign in about 30% (designated green and yellow) on this leaked map - where 1% of the West Bank Arab population live.


 

  • The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine – sovereign in about the remaining 70% (designated red) - where 99% of the West Bank Arab population resides:
Constructing a network of tunnels and roads will enable this subdivision.

Gantz committed an even bigger gaffe - telling 103 FM Radio:

I repeat and insist that Jerusalem is the unified capital of the State of Israel ... And I do not see how we can continue towards an arrangement [with the Palestinians] in the coming years, but we must begin by initiating processes to reduce the conflict and strengthen security ... There are villages in the east that the Palestinians call Jerusalem, and they are not in the metropolitan area of Jerusalem. It is possible to define them as a capital.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
