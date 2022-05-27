Support Us!

PNG goes to the polls with real doubts about their integrity

By Jeffrey Wall - posted Friday, 1 July 2022

The 6 million people of PNG go to the polls in the coming days to elect a new parliament with real doubts about the integrity of the electoral process.

Polling will take place across three weeks with voting in the most remote provinces occurring over several days.

In an election in which there are over FIFTY parties contesting it's impossible to predict the outcome.

The one view I have is that the turnover of members will be high - upwards of 50%.

PNG is enduring tough economic times, and a worrying breakdown in law and order. The people are likely to take this out on sitting members.

The campaign has been relativity quiet - so far. Around 30 deaths seems high but not inconsistent with recent elections.

Australia will be watching the elections closely as will China!

Australia has deployed about 150 ADF personnel to assist with logistics. There is also a high-level observer delegation from the Commonwealth.

The main contenders when newly elected MPs meet to choose the two likely candidates to be submitted to parliament for a secret ballot in August are likely to be the incumbent PM James Marape and his predecessor Peter O'Neill.

But to be in the race they will need a base of 25-30 seats. That means the field could be much wider, and unpredictable.

So far there is no apparent evidence of China interfering in the election. I suspect China sees its opportunity arising post-election when the "*horse trading" gets underway.

I see no evidence that Australia has interfered, or shown who it might seek to influence or prefer.

About the Author

Jeffrey Wall CSM CBE is a Brisbane Political Consultant and has served as Advisor to the PNG Foreign Minister, Sir Rabbie Namaliu – Prime Minister 1988-1992 and Speaker 1994-1997.

