Bunnings politics and the 2022 Federal Election

This article was first published on Prasser's Policy Insights.

Discuss in our Forums See what other readers are saying about this article! Click here to read & post comments. 5 posts so far.

About the Author Dr Scott Prasser is author of Robert Menzies: Man or Myth and is Series Editor of Connor Court's Australian Biographical Series, and has written numerous academic articles and chapters on federal and state Liberal parties and Coalition politics.



Other articles by this Author

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.