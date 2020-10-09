The West nourished these monsters

The birth of the CCP was the result of an evolving world situation, and the might of the CCP has been contributed to substantially by the incomprehensible fatuousness and ultimately, the incompetence, of the world's leader - the United States.

If it can be said that a flapping of a butterfly wing in an Amazon forest can cause a storm in Texas, then certainly a gunshot in Sarajevo in 1914 can (and did) lead to the rise of communism in China.

Truman intentionally or unintentionally assisted the CCP to wage and win the civil war that resulted in Tibet losing its statehood, Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Nixon came to rescue the CCP from the Soviet nuclear attack, and the CCP was able to continue its life. How the tables turn!

Bush acquiesced to Deng Xiaoping's Tiananmen massacre, insofar as not holding perpetrators fully accountable, and the CCP escaped the collapse of communism in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. Clinton introduced the CCP into the WTO, and the CCP became rich and powerful, now well-equipped to pose a threat to the entire world.

The Russian-Ukrainian war has kicked off changes in the world structure, and the post-WWII peace for nearly 80 years may come to an end. The tectonic plates of power are shifting. Effects will be deeply felt. The future evolution will be kaleidoscopic, dizzying in its swift process and possibly chaotic in its fall-out. The cloud of a third world war is looming nearer. Putin makes the possibility of pressing the nuclear button a conceivable eventuality, after his shameful loss of face (in succumbing to the temptation to invade - an act followed by foreseeable messiness). Any allusion to the use of nuclear weaponry is highly disturbing saber-rattling. A nuclear war is simply the worst of the worst.

There can be no winners. If the event goes in another direction (ie towards peace and the common global good), then the war may cure the blindness, the numbness and the pollyanna-style stupidity of world leaders. We may see the further decline of Russia after a massive military failure. And the bigger evil, the CCP, having so ostentatiously cozied up to Russia, will become isolated, cornered, and embattled. This could well trigger the collapse of the CCP.

Here lies a golden political opportunity for Tibet to achieve its goal of meaningful autonomy and regain statehood. It also represents an opportunity for the Chinese democracy movement.

Russia is a friend to India, and China is an adversary to India. India's role and positioning is in difficulty. India is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

It is clear, however, that Moscow and Beijing had intricate negotiations before the war in the Ukraine broke out.

On the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing. Xi's China is throwing an economic lifeline and strategic cover to Putin's Russia.

This is no surprise: both Xi and Putin made their intentions clear on February 4, 2022, in Beijing, declaring "no forbidden areas of cooperation".

Two evil forces have formed an alliance to advance and retreat in unison to jointly and severally run rings around a weak, hypocritical, and morally subverted White House.