Amnesty hops on UN bandwagon to demonize Israel and Jews

By David Singer - posted Monday, 14 February 2022

Amnesty International has hopped on the United Nations (UN) bandwagon aimed at vilifying and demonizing Israel and the Jewish People with the release of its 280 page report entitled Israel's Apartheid against Palestinians ("Report").

The Report – like scores of similar reports flowing from the United Nations critical of Israel - will be relied on by Jew-haters to justify continuing violence against Jews wherever they live with the avowed intention of terminating the one fundamental human right common to every human being – the right to breathe.

Protestations by Amnesty International that this was not the Organisation's intention should be rejected. An arsonist who starts a bushfire is responsible for its consequences.

Jew-hating organisations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) will embrace and welcome the Report wholeheartedly as vindication for the decades they have devoted to murdering and maiming tens of thousands of Jews traveling on buses, planes, eating in restaurants or even asleep in their own beds.

Iran will hail the Report as a clarion call to justify its longstanding threat to eliminate the State of Israel.

The General Assembly will no doubt soon brand Israel an Apartheid State. That such a Resolution will have no legal effect is of small comfort.

Thousands of rockets will continue to be fired indiscriminately into Israeli civilian population residential areas from Gaza.

This Report fails to acknowledge that there has been an ongoing unresolved conflict for the last 100 years between the Jewish People and the Arab residents of former Palestine. It deliberately makes no attempt to explain the actions required to be taken by Israel in defending its civilian population given the political realities of that conflict.

Only one statement in the Report makes any reference to the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (1920-1948) that governedPalestine for the first 28 years of that conflict:

… subsequent to 1967, Israel has exercised effective control over the whole territory of British mandate Palestine.

Totally false.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

