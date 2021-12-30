UN remembers the Holocaust as it abandons the Jewish people

The United Nations (UN) ceremony to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day was held on 27 January - as the UN was simultaneously continuing its incessant assault on the Jewish People that is once again giving rise to increasing Jew-hatred worldwide.

UN-sponsored Jew-hatred began with the establishment of The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People under resolution 3376 (XXX) and the scurrilous "Zionism is racism" Resolution 3379 (XXX) – both passed by the General Assembly on 10 November 1975.

The following 47 years has seen three totally-fabricated statements formulated and repeatedly propagated by the UN and some of its various agencies:

Jews have no right to live in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem

Jews living there are doing so illegally in flagrant violation of international law

Jews are the major obstacle to peace

Secretary-General of the UN – Antonio Guterres - enunciated these false statements demonizing the Jewish People as recently as 15 December 2021:

I call on Israel to put a stop to all settlement activities immediately. Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions. They undermine the prospect of achieving a two-State solution by systematically eroding the possibility of establishing a contiguous, independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian State

Guterres was pushing his master's odious three-point narrative – when he should have been forcefully rejecting it for the following reasons:

Jews have the inalienable right to live in these specifically-designated areas of former Palestine for the purpose of reconstituting the Jewish National Home ("Inalienable Right) – legally conferred on them by article 6 and article 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and preserved by article 80 of the UN Charter.

Israel's first Prime Minister – David Ben-Gurion – then the Representative of the Jewish Agency – emphasised the importance of the insertion of Article 80 into the UN Charter in evidence before the UN Special Committee for Palestine at Lake Success, New York on 7 July 1947:

... there is also Article 80, and Article 80 was adopted for this very special reason of Palestine. Article 80 speaks also about trusteeship agreements: "... until such agreements have been concluded . . . “ and they are not yet concluded, and we do not offer to conclude a trusteeship agreement "nothing in this Chapter shall be construed in or of itself to alter in any manner the rights whatsoever of any states or any peoples or the terms of existing international instruments to which Members of the United Nations may respectively be parties." This is the special Article of the Charter which applies to Palestine. It was introduced only because of Palestine.”