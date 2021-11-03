UN action on Trump Peace Plan can deter Iran-Israel conflict

The United Nations Security Council needs to urgently adopt former US President Donald Trump's 2020 Peace Plan to end the Jewish-Arab conflict and call on Israel, Jordan and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to commence negotiations under Trump's Plan to deter conflict between Iran and Israel.

Trump's Plan (see maps following) – already endorsed by Israel-provides for:

The creation of a future demilitarised State of Palestine in about 60% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Gaza, and parts of Israel and

The extension of Israeli sovereignty in the remaining 40% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank)

The territory involvedis small - comprising the remaining 5% of former Palestine in which sovereignty remains unallocated between Arabs and Jews – approximating America's third-smallest State – Delaware

Israel (17%) and Jordan (78%) currently exercise sovereignty in the other 95%.

The PLO has rejected Trump's very detailed and comprehensive proposals.

The UN continues to pursue a nebulous two-democratic-states solution based on Security Council Resolution 2334 - achieving no progress since its adoption in 2016.

Emboldened by the Security Council's failure to successfully implement Resolution 2334 and the antagonistic attitude towards Israel and the Jewish People expressed in a growing number of General Assembly resolutions – 17 in 2020 compared to 7 for the rest of the world - Iran continues to demonise and threaten the elimination of Israel as Iran expands its nuclear weapons program.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman - Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi - recently told the Iranian Students News Agency: