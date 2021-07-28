Biden and Pelosi silent on Jew-hatred in Democratic Party

The failure of President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to rebuke the ten Democratic Party members of the House of Representatives who abstained or voted against America providing $1 billion in aid to help Israel replenish its Iron Dome missile defence system is very concerning.
Iron Dome had become depleted after successfully being used during:
Following overwhelming approval of the funding by 420 votes to 9 - with 2 abstentions - House Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro declared:
This bill demonstrates that Congress' commitment to our friend and ally Israel is bipartisan and ironclad. It fulfills our moral imperative to protect the lives of innocent civilians and helps build the foundations for peace.
That moral imperative was however sadly lacking in 9 Members' decisions to not approve the funding:
- 1 Republican – Rep. Massie and
- 8 Democrats - Reps. Tlaib, Omar, Pressley, Bush, Carson, Newman, Garcia and Grijalva
2 further Democrats - Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Johnson – abstained. Ocasio-Cortez clarified in a subsequent statement that she also opposed the funding.
Grijalva occupies a leadership position as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar and Pressley – dubbed the "Squad" – are part of a growing group of Democrats in Congress critical of Israel and its policies. Bush and Newman both defeated more moderate Democrats in primaries last year.
Tlaib's opposition to granting Israel the Iron Dome funding reeked of Jew-hatred:
We cannot be talking only about Israelis' need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system…
