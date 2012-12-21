Taliban, CCP and the world

August 15, 2021: on this day in history the Taliban, which had been completely defeated by the US military made a stunning comeback, crushing the Afghanistan government which had been supported by the United States for two decades. This foreshadows Afghanistan re-entering an era of darkness.

On this very day in 1945, when Japan announced its unconditional surrender, the jubilant Chinese hailed their arduously gained victory in the eight-year War of Resistance against Japan. This same date, albeit a different year, will surely be recorded in the annals of history with a huge and ironic contrast between the two incidents. This is a serious setback and will mark a turning point of recession for the democratic world.

This scene shares uncanny similarities with the fall of Saigon in 1975 and the loss of China in 1949. It is a failure of mission and recklessly implemented military withdrawal, demonstrating the breath-taking incompetence of the Biden Administration. The United States, militarily powerful but weak and incompetent in governance, has been badly humiliated by the small but bold band of Taliban guerrillas, showing the stupidity of Biden who allowed a victory of barbarism over civilization.

The Afghanistan debacle will undoubtedly ripple out into a reconsideration of Taiwan's safety, with speculation whether Biden will be able to summon the will and determination to assist Taiwan should Beijing try to achieve unification with Taiwan by force.

Certainly the success of the Taliban will instigate an invigoration of Beijing's ambition to attempt forceful occupation of Taiwan. Will Biden have America adopt the same role in Afghanistan, as it did previously in Saigon in 1975, and China in 1949, to cut and run by giving up any moral obligation to protect Taiwan?

The change of hands of Afghanistan may well give rise to a new vision in the mind of Beijing of a new axis of power across the vast Eurasian continent that connects Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, and perhaps even Russia and Belarus starting from Beijing.

The US military withdrawal made sense, but some military deterrence should have remained in place. The precise drone assassination of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, and other primary figures in 2020, effectively deterred Iranian leaders who obviously thereby behaved a bit more rationally.

Biden sneaked into the White House receiving endorsement not only from his own party, mainstream media, and various forces across the world, but also many Republicans-in-name-only tycoons. But Biden's incompetence and weak policy-making has triggered dire situations in the world since his swearing-in, for instance, the military conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and the 2021 Myanmar coup d'état. The United States failed to show due leadership. Biden's weakness and lack of leadership could be regarded as encouraging the Taliban to re-emerge in Afghanistan.

The world's political virus also needs to be sorted out and traced. The Taliban gained managed to oust the American-backed incumbents with the powerful Beijing regime behind them. Beijing has operated half-hidden in the past, but now is appearing in public. Xi Jinping dares to manipulate the international order in this way only because Trump has been pushed out of the White House. So any counterattack on the CCP no longer exists. This is also a strategy and game between the CCP and the US-led West, looking for weak links in rivals, to seek breakthroughs. The sudden change in Afghanistan gave Beijing some impetus in the game.

From an ideological point of view, in the development of today's world, conservatism, a force that truly strives to lead the world to progress, security, and prosperity, is in a weakened state. In the democratic world, especially in the United States, the pro-socialism Democrats are in a dominant position; European political leaders Macron and Angela Merkel echo each other with leftist thinking, while Johnson of the UK, despite his cloak of conservatism, would follow the socialist Biden unhesitatingly.

Communism and socialism are originally from the same source. Karl Marx created communism consisting of three parts, Fourier, Owen and utopian socialist Saint-Simon. So the CCP and the US Democrats share quite a close ideology, which may explain why the CCP was always quietly helped by the US Democrat Administrations.

The CCP won the China Civil War to gain power across its mainland with the assistance of Truman. Swapping diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing was under Carter. Clinton helped the CCP to enter the WTO and gain economic take-off, which is rebounding to harm the world. Today Biden is in the White House, and the CCP will remain basically intact.

The world situation will become more chaotic, and the confrontation and competition between the two opposing political systems, ideologies and comprehensive forces will intensify. The CCP knows its ultimate goals and demands, while the US seems unclear of its own identity and even clueless as to whom its opponent is.

Today's dire situation is not too difficult to solve. The civilized world needs to simply identify the primary adversary in all this complexity, the CCP. Then the world needs to deal it a fatal blow. When the main evil falls down, all complex and difficult problems in the world caused by evil regimes can be easily solved. Now, ironically, the biggest problem is the White House. With Biden in the White House, the world will only plunge deeper into turmoil. However, this top priority issue can only be resolved by the Americans themselves. Problem recognition precedes resolution.