ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

___________

Biden and Bennett need to jointly adopt or dump Trump Peace Plan

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 25 August 2021

 

President Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett need to jointly decide on whether to adopt or dump President Trump's Peace Plan (Trump's Plan) during their White House meeting on 26 August.

Trump's Plan (see diagrams following) provides a political and economic path to creating for the first time in recorded history "A Future State of Palestine" between Jordan, Israel and Egypt - or – if rejected – offers the tantalising possibility of extending Jordanian and Egyptian sovereignty - in:

  • 70% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank),
  • All of Gaza and
  • Land currently located within the internationally-recognized boundaries of Israel

Trump summarised his vision:

The plan designates defensible borders for the State of Israel and does not ask Israel to compromise on the safety of its people, affording them overriding security responsibility for land west of the Jordan River. For Palestinians, the Vision delivers significant territorial expansion, allocating land roughly comparable in size to the West Bank and Gaza for establishing a Palestinian State. Transportation links would allow efficient movement between Gaza and the West Bank, as well as throughout a future Palestine. The plan does not call for uprooting any Israelis or Palestinians from their homes.

A joint US-Israeli Mapping Committee established in February 2020 to map the precise area of Judea and Samaria in which Israeli sovereignty was to be extended (approximately 30%) had apparently not concluded its deliberations when Trump left the White House in January 2021.

Israel's then Prime Minister – Benjamin Netanyahu – endorsed Trump's Plan.

The Palestine Liberation Organization and Hamas rejected Trump's Plan outright but the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco seemingly accepted its political and economic goals when subsequently normalizing their relationships with Israel.

Biden's seven months tenure as President has already seen unprecedented chaos and confusion in America's internal and external relations following Biden's unilateral dumping of three major Trump policies without consulting individuals, state or foreign Governments affected by such changes:

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

