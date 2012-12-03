Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

What 'Journey to the West' can teach us about the deceitfulness of the CCP

By Chin Jin - posted Friday, 30 July 2021

There is a classic story from Journey to the West where on three separate occasions, a demon transformed into a girl, an old man, and then an old woman to deceive the Monk Tang Sanzang.

Tang was journeying to India to retrieve the Buddhist scriptures, and it was known that eating his flesh would provide everlasting life.

The demon, however, was thwarted by the resourceful and powerful Monkey King, who, on all three occasions, discovered and "killed" the girl, the man, and the woman.

Advertisement

Yet, these actions enraged Tang, who, with his mortal eyes, could not see what the demon was doing, and in turn, shocked by Monkey King's actions, expelled him from the pilgrimage.

The Journey to the West is awash with similar stories and lessons, and it reminds me of the West's struggles in dealing with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

News of the Wuhan pandemic broke on January 2020, but it was later confirmed to have begun as early as November 2019.

The CCP has done everything in its power to cover up any real inquiry into its origins, and to some extent, it has succeeded.

Eight Chinese whistleblowers - including Dr. Li Wenliang, who passed away - were admonished into silence.

The mayor of Wuhan, who faced tremendous pressure over the outbreak, shirked responsibility for not issuing early warnings and claimed his superiors did not authorise him to disclose any information.

Advertisement

The World Health Organisation also helped the CCP cause by discrediting early warnings from Taiwan.

While, the CCP also managed to stall and refuse inquiries into the virus for over a year, while punishing Australia economically for publicly calling for an investigation.

One virus probe later, and there are still questions over the veracity of the investigation.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Chin Jin is a maverick, activist, campaigner, essayist, freelancer, researcher and organizer with the vision to foresee a new post-Chinese Communist regime era that will present more cooperatively, more constructively and more appropriately to the Asia Pacific region and even the world.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Chin Jin

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy