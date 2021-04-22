Israel's dysfunctional government cannot survive

An amalgam of eight leaders trading insults and denigrating each other - whilst their parties have adopted policies that are totally irreconcilable on critical issues – is not the foundation for any stable Government – especially in Israel – whose enemies will become increasingly emboldened following the announcement of a cobbled-together Israeli Government comprising very different bedfellows.

A vote of confidence first needed from 61 members of the Knesset before this dysfunctional Government even begins operating is certainly not a foregone conclusion.

Either an Islamic-Arab party – Ra'am (4 seats) – or an extreme left wing party – Meretz (6 seats) which includes two Israeli Arabs – possess the ability to drag Israelis to a fifth election in 3 years.

This Government could implode in making decisions involving such issues as:

Hauling Israel before the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Authorising future building in Judea and Samaria (West Bank)

Extending Israeli sovereignty into Judea and Samaria

Preventing the renewal of violent protests by Israel's Arab population that saw synagogues burnt and attacks on Jews and their property during last month's Israel- Gaza conflict

Fractured relations and policy differences abound:

Meretz leader - Nitzan Horowitz - has adopted the position that the ICC has grounds for investigating Israel for suspected war crimes.

Gideon Sa'ar – leader of the New Hope party - said that he would not include Meretz in any coalition he led for holding that viewpoint.

Horowitz can't join the government with positions like that...

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked – echoed Sa'ar's sentiments:

Anyone who talks like that will not be with us in a coalition...

Yet Sa'ar and Shaked – and supposedly 10 other members of New Hope and Yamina parties – are ready to sit with Horowitz in coalition as the ICC probe continues and Israel's Government has to formulate its responses.